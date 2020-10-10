Alan Swan on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 10 October 2020)

KCLR went on air in May 2004 and the first presenter to broadcast a show was Alan Swan.

He later moved onto the national forum, which he’d previously had experience with, and has continued to juggle a few, very different balls.

On Saturday (10th October) the now Dad of four returned to the Carlow Kilkenny airwaves, this time as a guest on Breakfast Buffet with Brian Redmond, to talk about his podcast series & more.

If you’ve ever wanted to give something new a go, Alan has plenty of reasons as to why you should bite the bullet & do it.

Listen back here:

Meanwhile, to listen to ‘Older Not Over’ click here