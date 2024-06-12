All seats on our two local authorities have now been filled.

A second recount of the Tullow Local Electoral Area yesterday saw Fine Gael’s Brian O’Donoghue and Jim Deane of Sinn Féin returned.

It means Carlow County Council saw the return of 14 councillors along with a former representative and the new faces to now comprise 6Fine Gael, 5Fianna Fáil, 2Sinn Féin, 2Independents with one each for Independent Ireland, Labour and People Before Profit.

While Kilkenny had 19 councillors reelected also with a former councillor and four newcomers in a make up of 11Fianna Fáil, seven Fine Gael, two Labour, two Independents with one each from the Greens and Sinn Féin.

There are 34 men and eight women.

So, your representatives are;

KILKENNY COUNTY COUNCIL

Castlecomer

Pat Fitzpatrick (FF)

Mary Hilda Cavanagh (FG)

John Brennan (FG)

Michael McCarthy (FF)

Michael Delaney (FF)

Maurice Shortall (Ind)

Kilkenny city

Andrew McGuinness (FF)

David Fitzgerald (FG)

Eugene McGuinness (Ind)

Joe Malone (FF)

Seán Ó hArgáin (Lab)

John Coonan (FF)

Maria Dollard (Green)

Callan Thomastown

Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere (FF)

Joe Lyons (FG)

Joe Sheridan (FF)

Deirdre Cullen (FF)

Michael Doyle (FG)

Stephaine Doheny (SF)

Piltown

Pat Dunphy (FG)

Tomás Breathnach (Lab)

Fidelis Doherty (FG)

Ger Frisby (FF)

Jenny Catt Slattery (FF)

CARLOW COUNTY COUNCIL

Bagenalstown

Tommy Kinsella (FG)

Willie Quinn (Lab)

Andy Gladney (SF)

Michael Doran (FG)

Daniel Pender (FF)

Carlow

Fintan Phelan (FF)

Andrea Dalton (FF)

Fergal Browne (FG)

John Cassin (Independent Ireland)

Adrienne Wallace (People Before Profit)

Ken Murnane (FF)

Paul Doogue (FG)

Tullow