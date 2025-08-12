Dicksboro are preparing for a mouthwatering local derby against O’Loughlin Gaels this Saturday at 1.30pm in UPMC Nowlan Park in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League.

You can catch the game live on KCLR, with thanks to Women’s Health Group.

The Boro come into the fixture off the back of a draw with Bennettsbridge last weekend. Speaking shortly after that result, manager Eamon Jackman said the focus now turns to what promises to be a massive challenge.

“At the moment, it’s only ten minutes after the full-time whistle but we have to go again. We’re playing O’Loughlin’s, who would be considered one of the favourites for this competition themselves and two other teams. We know we’ll have to improve in a lot of areas.

It’s a derby game – that brings another element to it as well. I’m sure both teams will just go out at it, and we’ll have to get the first part of that right, and that’s our attitude to work and our attitude to compete. Hopefully we can hurl a little bit freer next Saturday evening, but that’s not a given because in derby games, all the form and everything goes out the window. You just rip into it.”

The match is set to be one of the standout ties of the weekend, with local pride and vital league points on the line.

