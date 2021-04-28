Alleged early morning arson attack on two cars under investigation by Carlow Gardaí

Gardaí in Carlow Town are carrying out door-to-door enquiries following an alleged arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

Two cars parked in the driveway of a house at Hunter’s Green close to Carlow Town were set alight at about 12:30am.

Nobody was injured but house-to-house enquiries are underway this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Town gardai.