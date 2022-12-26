Almost 100 dinners delivered on Christmas Day to elderly people in Kilkenny and Carlow

Almost 100 dinners were delivered to elderly people living alone on Christmas Day this year across Kilkenny and Carlow.

Meanwhile nationwide, over a thousand meals were distributed.

The Charity ALONE says there was especially high demand in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Frank Dillon is the Head of Communications at the organisation.

He says getting involved in Alone has both benefits for the older person and the Volunteer.

He explains “we have also seen huge benefits for volunteers that get involved as they feel like they are doing something to help. It can have a huge impact on their lives too. It’s really a win win.”