Almost 100 new homes and apartments planned for South Kilkenny

A planning application has been submitted for the development at Mount Sion Road in Ferrybank

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott26/03/2022

There’s plans for 97 new houses and apartments in Ferrybank.

A planning application has gone into Kilkenny County Council for the development at Mount Sion Road.

There will be four apartment blocks with one- and two-bed flats.

There will also be more than sixty houses of various sizes and types.

Kilkenny Walsh Limited are also seeking permission for the demolition of a house at Bakers, Mount Sion, for the entrance to the new development.

 

