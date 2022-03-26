KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Almost 100 new homes and apartments planned for South Kilkenny
A planning application has been submitted for the development at Mount Sion Road in Ferrybank
There’s plans for 97 new houses and apartments in Ferrybank.
A planning application has gone into Kilkenny County Council for the development at Mount Sion Road.
There will be four apartment blocks with one- and two-bed flats.
There will also be more than sixty houses of various sizes and types.
Kilkenny Walsh Limited are also seeking permission for the demolition of a house at Bakers, Mount Sion, for the entrance to the new development.