Close to 3,000 local Leaving Cert students will receive their results from 10 o’clock this morning.

Over 65,000 aross the country sat the exams earlier this year, 2,026 of them in Kilkenny with a further 909 in Carlow.

Initial reports say the number of candidates awarded top grades is down by around 2% following the introduction of grade deflation after years of inflated outcomes caused by disruption during the covid pandemic.

Guidance Counsellor Betty McLoughlin says; “Some of them might still be wondering how do they get their results, at 10 o’clock the results will be released on their candidate self-service portal and if they want to access their results they will have to have their examination numbers, their student portal account password and their PPS number, schools will still have their results from 10 o’clock on, they will be welcome to go to their schools as well”.

Jess Lawton is CAO and Guidance Manager at SETU and she’s been outlining to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty some advice for students and parents who are feeling apprehensive – hear that and more on The KCLR Daily (10am to 1pm).

You’ll find the student self-service portal here and stay tuned for more on air across the day.