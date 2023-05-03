Almost €50,000 granted to heritage projects in Carlow and Kilkenny

Almost €50,000’s coming to local communities for heritage projects.

The lions share of the The Heritage Council’s Community Heritage Grants, €24,000, is going to St Canice’s Cathedral and Round Tower for new audio guides and an improved interpretation plan.

The other local projects to benefit are Rathanna National School Memories, the Drummin Bog Project and Cranavane Holy Well in Carlow as well as the Acorn Project in Kilkenny.

They will all have to be wrapped up by the end of the year.