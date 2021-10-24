Almost half a million euro worth of drugs seized in Carlow

A man is in custody this morning after a major drugs seizure in Carlow.

The discovery worth almost half a million euro was made on a motorway.

Gardai attached to the Carlow Detective Unit stopped a car travelling on the M9 motorway yesterday.

When they searched it they found cannabis worth over €460,000

The drugs seized will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

It’s part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carlow area.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with this seizure and is being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

