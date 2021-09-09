Ambitious mobility plan as Carlow and Kilkenny councils make history

Carlow and Kilkenny county councils have joined forces to come up a plan to improve a border area.

The local authorities are uniting for a joint mobility plan for the Graignamanagh / Tinnahinch area.

Draft proposals are now out for public consultation and the plan can be viewed online and at the town’s library as well as Thomastown area office.

Submissions can be made until 5pm on 17th September.

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere says “It’s the first time in the country that a joint mobility plan has been done between two local authorities”

He says they are urging people to make submissions now in relation to the plan and what they think is needed to make the area a better place.

Councillor Cleere says once the plan formally adopted then “the big challenge then is to try and secure as much funding as we can to implement some of these really good measures”.