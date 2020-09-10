‘Ammonite’ director praises actress who spent her childhood in Co Carlow

Ardattin actress Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet will bring something special to his new film Ammonite, according to the director.

The movie, which will close London Film Festival, is out in cinemas next month.

It’s about the British palaeontologist Mary Anning, and her relationship with Charlotte Murchison.

The film-maker says both lead actresses were great to work with, commenting “I think they both have turned in performances that are extraordinary and something actually that I don’t think we’ve seen them do before which is super exciting”.