Ancient human bones discovered in South Kilkenny now thought to be those of a child

The human remains found in South Kilkenny last week are now thought to be those of a young child.

A cist burial chamber believed to be 4,000 years old was found by a farmer working in his fields at Beatin near Piltown.

The remains have been taken away for study and a full report is going to take several months.

But Director of Lingaun Valley Tourism Robert Duggan says the archeologists have found some indications:

“It’ll be three months before we’re certain about the exact nature of the one or more persons that were in there. But the initial impressions were that it could have been the bones of a child”

You can listen back to that interview with Matt O’Keeffe on The Way it is below (approx 44 mins in)