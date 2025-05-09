My family has shaped my humanity, and receiving this award is a great honour.

So says Angela Hayes, the founder of Teac Tom, as she has been awarded the Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Award of the Year for 2025.

Ms. Hayes founded the suicide prevention and postvention centre following the suicide of her husband and son.

Speaking to KCLR news she said winning this award is a great recognition of the dedicated work carried out by the services. Adding her parents reared her to do right in the world to be kind to support others and that’s always her intentions in all she does.”