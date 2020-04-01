Kilkenny man charged with Anne Butler murder further remanded in custody

The man charged with the murder of Anne Butler has been remanded in custody again.

29-year-old Trevor Rowe, with an address at Abbey St, Kilkenny appeared before Cloverhill District Court today.

He was arrested last Wednesday evening a short time after the body was discovered at a house on Maudlin St., in Kilkenny City.

He’s been remanded in custody at Cloverhill prison with another court appearance scheduled for two weeks time.

It’s expected the Book of Evidence will be served when he appears before Cloverhill District court on the 15th of April.