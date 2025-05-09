The much-anticipated annual County Fleadh Ceoil officially begins this evening in Paulstown with a vibrant concert showcasing performances from the Ceoltoirí junior entertainment group. The event will continue with traditional music sessions later in the evening, setting the stage for a weekend full of celebration and musical talent.

Nicholas Dunphy, Vice Chairperson of the local branch, shared his excitement about the event, noting that the Fleadh Ceoil is an excellent opportunity to celebrate traditional music. “It’s a chance for the community to come together, enjoy the music, and appreciate the talent that we have right here in our local area,” he said.

On Sunday, the competition heats up in Paulstown and Gowran Hall, where local musicians will showcase their skills in a range of categories. Winners will go on to compete in the Leinster Fleadh, which is being hosted in Drogheda this year.

While the competitions are serious, Dunphy emphasized that the weekend is about more than just winning. “There’s plenty of fun for everyone, with music flowing throughout the weekend. Whether you’re a performer or a music lover, there’s something for everyone.”

The Fleadh Ceoil promises to be a weekend full of talent, tradition, and community spirit, with events that will resonate far beyond the competitive stage.