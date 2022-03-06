Another attempt to establish a humanitarian corridor in Mariupol has failed

Another attempt to establish a humanitarian corridor – allowing civilians to leave the Ukrainian city of Mariupol – has failed.

For the second day in a row, both sides are blaming each other for not maintaining a ceasefire.

Vladimir Putin’s spoken with his Turkish counterpart, saying Russia will only halt its military operation if Ukraine stopped fighting and Moscow’s demands were met.

But Ukraine’s President has pleaded with Russians to try to help stop the invasion and “overcome evil”.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s message coincides with anti-war protests in 44 Russian cities, where it’s claimed more than 17-hundred people have been arrested.

Speaking through a translator in his latest video on Facebook – the President appealed to people in Russia – saying they have a choice whether to “stand up to evil”.