Another local business faces leisure insurance crisis

Another local leisure company says the lack of an insurer for the industry has had a huge effect on them.

Nore Valley Park in Kilkenny have announced they’ve had to close their maze and ‘straw bounce’ until further notice because they can’t get cover.

The last insurance provider, UK company Leisure Insure, recently revealed it won’t provide new cover in Ireland.

Speaking to KCLR, Gareth Alcorn of Nore Valley Park says their business will take a financial hit & that they are devastated to have to close a part of their facility.