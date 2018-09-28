Any strike by staff at the Regional Vet Lab in Kilkenny would definitely impact local farmers.

That’s according to the Chairman of Kilkenny IFA, James Murphy as the Farmers’ Journal is reporting that industrial action by staff is a very real possibility.

They say that staff in each of the six labs around the country are having issues with their pay, and that their duties haven’t been clarified.

Speaking to KCLR News, James Murphy says is worrying.