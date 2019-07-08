Appeal for help in tracing missing 22 year old woman from Carlow

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in tracing a young woman missing from Carlow.

22 year old Anna Reis was last seen at Granby Row at about 7.30 yesterday evening – she was wearing dark ripped denim jeans, a pink,white & black T-shirt, Nike Air Max purple and pink runners and fur jacket.

She’s described as 5 foot 4 in height with black hair.

Her family are said to be very concerned for her welfare and are anxious that anyone with information on her whereabouts would get in touch either with the Garda station in Carlow or the confidential line 1800 666 111