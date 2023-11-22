Appeal issued for 17-year-old missing from Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year old Dylan Bullman who is missing from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Dylan was last seen at his home in Clonmel on Monday morning, 20th November 2023.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a black tracksuit with black and grey runners.

Dylan is known to frequent the Holycross area of Tipperary and the Cork City area.

Anyone with information on Dylan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.