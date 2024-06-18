UPDATE (10am, Tuesday, 18th June): Abbie’s been found safe and well, all who helped have been thanked for their assistance.

Earlier story;

An appeal’s been issued for help in tracking down a Co Laois teenager.

17-year-old Abbie Glynn was last seen in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath last Thursday (13th June).

She’s described as being 6foot,1inch tall, is of slim build with black hair and brown eyes – it’s understood she’s wearing a black jacket, blue leggings and brown trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.