An appeal has been issued for information regarding the whereabouts of a County Kildare teenager.

15-year-old Caoimhe Prendergast has been reported missing from the Athy area since the early hours of Sunday (7th July).

She’s described as being about 5foot,4inches tall, is of slim build with long black hair and brown eyes.

Her family and Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.