Two local public water schemes are in drought status with a number of others follwing close behind.

Uisce Éireann is asking all in Carlow and Kilkenny to conserve their water whilwe they actively monitor all supplies.

In Kilkenny the Bennettsbridge and Clogh-Castlecomer are in drought status, wit Mooncoin and Jamestown are at high risk alongside all water supplies across County Carlow.

Speaking to KCLR News Cllr Deirdre Cullen says: “There’s severe pressure on them and whatever we can do at home to reduce our usage, maybe not take out the hose pipe for an hour or whatever, we we need to try and do.”

Uisce Éireann says by taking some simple steps to conserve water at home, in the garden, and at work, everyone can help protect the water supplies for their community. These include: