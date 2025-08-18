Two local public water schemes are in drought status with a number of others follwing close behind.
Uisce Éireann is asking all in Carlow and Kilkenny to conserve their water whilwe they actively monitor all supplies.
In Kilkenny the Bennettsbridge and Clogh-Castlecomer are in drought status, wit Mooncoin and Jamestown are at high risk alongside all water supplies across County Carlow.
Speaking to KCLR News Cllr Deirdre Cullen says: “There’s severe pressure on them and whatever we can do at home to reduce our usage, maybe not take out the hose pipe for an hour or whatever, we we need to try and do.”
Uisce Éireann says by taking some simple steps to conserve water at home, in the garden, and at work, everyone can help protect the water supplies for their community. These include:
- Leave the hose and power washer in the shed and use a watering can for the garden. Running a hose for one hour uses the same amount of water as a family needs for a full day.
- Use a bucket and sponge instead of a hose or power washer when washing your car.
- Don’t let the tap run: Brushing your teeth with the tap running can use up to 6 litres per minute. Turning off the tap reduces this to just 1 litre.
- Shower vs. Bath: A bath uses 80 litres of water compared to 49 litres for a seven-minute shower. Switching to showers saves water.
- Less time: Reducing your shower from five to four minutes can save up to 7 litres of water per day.
- Fully loaded: Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A washing machine uses approximately 65 litres per cycle, while a dishwasher uses 20 litres.