Around 200 members are expected to attend the Kilkenny Older People’s Council Conference and AGM today.

Guests speakers include Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Cllr Michael Doyle, as well as its CEO Lar Power and Mary O’Hanlon who is Chair of Older People’s Council.

While there’ll also be representation from the HSE, Fire Service, Library Service and An Garda Síochána among others.

Public Relations Officer with Kilkenny Older People Michael Delahunty has been telling KCLR News; “This is the annual conference of Kilkenny Older People’s Council and it will include the AGM as well as information expo, it starts at 10:30 but the hour beforehand has been allocated to delegates to view all the information stands, we have 12 or so information stands quite a wide range of information has been provided with staff in attendance as well answering questions”.

