Argos confirms closure of Carlow outlet as it “intends to close all stores and operations in the Republic of Ireland”

Argos intends to close all stores and operations in the Republic of Ireland.

We revealed last October how the High Street, Kilkenny branch was to shut this year and this morning Mandate Trade Union said the remaining ones in Carlow and across the Republic of Ireland are now to follow.

The retail giant says it arrived at the decision to leave “following a long period of careful consideration and a thorough review of its business and operations in the country”.

It says the investment required to develop and modernise the Irish part of its business was not

viable and that the money would be better invested in other parts of its business.

The decision impacts the stores in the Republic of Ireland only – they’ll shut their doors on the 24th of June, 2023, with operations in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales continuing as they’re performing well.

Andy McClelland, Argos Ireland Operations Manager, in a statement says; “We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues. As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision

lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted. On behalf of everyone at Argos I

would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”

Following today’s announcement, Argos will begin the process of gradually winding down its Irish business. As part of this, customers in Ireland will no longer be able to pay for orders via the Argos website or place orders

via its home delivery service after 22nd March 2023. Orders placed up to this date will continue to be

fulfilled and customers will still be able to reserve products online and pay for them in store until the point

of business closure.