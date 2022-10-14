Argos to close Kilkenny outlet early next year

Argos in Kilkenny is closing down early next year.

Owned by the Sainsbury’s group in the UK, the parent company has confirmed to KCLR that it’s shutting the local branch on High Street in Spring 2023.

It’s not known exactly how many jobs will be lost or if staff can be redeployed.

The decision isn’t being attributed to any one issue but to a range of factors.

In a statement to KCLR News the company says: “We are consulting with our colleagues following the difficult decision to close our Kilkenny Argos store.

We understand this will be an unsettling time for those affected and we are supporting them in every way we can.

We regularly review our property estate and the decision to close a store is never taken lightly.

The decision is based on a range of factors specific to the store, which is expected to close in Spring 2023.”