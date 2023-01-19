Carlow branch of Argos could now follow Kilkenny in closure plan

It looks like the Carlow branch of Argos is also now set to close by this summer.

The company had already confirmed to KCLR last year that the outlet on High Street in Kilkenny will close in March.

This morning the Mandate Trade Union is expressing its ‘disappointment’ at Argos’s decision to close ALL of its Irish stores.

The union says it will engage intensively to get the best deal possible for workers being made redundant at Argos.

An updated statement from the company is awaited on this latest development.

Meanwhile, Retail Excellence Ireland has issued the following; “Media reports suggesting Argos will close all its Irish outlets are disappointing and emphasise the fragility and the rapidly changing nature of the retail industry at present. Retailers are experiencing their toughest time of year now and many are struggling to keep afloat. We note that vacant units around the country are not being filled quickly enough which is a significant concern. It is critically important that the Government continue to monitor developments and step in with supports if needed in the lean months ahead.”