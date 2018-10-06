Man arrested after €90,000 heroin seizure in Knocktopher

A significant drugs seizure has been made in South Kilkenny.

An estimated 90-thousand-Euro worth of Heroin was found when Gardai stopped and searched a car coming off the motorway at Knocktopher.

The only occupant of the car has been arrested.

The man in his early 40s from the Carrick-on-Suir Area was taken to Thomastown Garda station for questioning – he can be held for 7 days under section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.

A follow-up search has been carried out on a premises in Carrick On Suir.

Nothing further was found in this raid but local Gardai say this is a very significant seizure in the fight against drug trafficking in the South Kilkenny and South Tipperary areas.