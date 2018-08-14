As Bertie talked Brexit some protestors gathered outside

A Brexit discussion with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern was one of the big talking points of the Kilkenny Arts Festival last night.

A small number of people gathered outside the gates of St Canice’s Cathedral in opposition to his appearance on the bill.

But plenty more turned out to hear what Bertie had to say.

Among them was the Mayor of Kilkenny Peter “Chap” Cleere who said there was a really robust conversation for 45 minutes which was very open & informative before it was opened up to the floor.