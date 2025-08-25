The cost of renting is soaring around the country.

The latest Daft.ie Rental Report has revealed Dublin is still the most expensive place to rent at over €2,500 a month.

Limerick follows with the average cost of close to €2,500 with the rest of the country averaging at just over €1,600 – €1,691 in Kilkenny and two euro more in Carlow.

Author of the Daft report economist Ronan Lyons says there isn’t any pipeline of rental housing coming on stream, noting; “Unfortunately, the prospects for the next two, three years look very poor indeed because there isn’t any pipeline of rental housing that will come on stream anywhere in the country in that period, the question is whether those changes to rent controls the Government made a couple of months ago, whether they will be enough of a change in order to bring about the investment needed that will bring rents down, but that will be three to five years or even longer”.

Meanwhile, it seems we need salaries of €64,000 in Carlow and €75,000 on average to buy a first home – details here.