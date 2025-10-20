Danesfort goalkeeper Paddy Hogan says their resilience and belief were key to Sunday’s Michael Lyng Motors Kilkenny Intermediate Hurling Final victory over James Stephens at UPMC Nowlan Park.

Danesfort claimed the title with an impressive 2-20 to 1-16 win, showing composure and character throughout — particularly in the closing stages when the Village struck for a goal to close the gap.

Speaking to KCLR after the game, Hogan said following the instructions of manager Adrian Burke and trusting their system made the difference.

“Definitely the sweetest. Words can’t describe, but it’s unbelievable. I suppose we were probably huge underdogs, but we knew that would play to our advantage.

I’m so proud of the lads in the last 10 minutes, especially when the Village got the goal. You know, we went straight back up the field and got another goal and that was huge. That probably gave us massive energy in the last 10 minutes, and the subs that came on were absolutely brilliant.”

Hogan also reflected on his crucial save that helped keep James Stephens at bay.

“I didn’t really see it! I just stuck out the hurl and it went past the post. But sure they got a few other chances there as well, they shaved the post, you know. We were under savage pressure — the backs got in a couple of brilliant blocks and we turned them over a couple of times when they came in for goals.

I’m just so proud of the lads. As you get older, they get sweeter and sweeter, because you never know when the next one is going to come, if this is going to last.”

It capped off a brilliant weekend for Danesfort GAA, whose camogie side also lifted the Intermediate Championship on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dicksboro were crowned Senior Camogie Champions.

