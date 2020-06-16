Aslan expected to complete the line-up for drive-in gigs at Kilkenny’s Gowran Park

Aslan could be making a return to Kilkenny this Summer.

The Dublin rockers are being hotly tipped to complete the line-up at Gowran park for a series of drive-in gigs in August.

Gavin James and Hermitage Green have already been confirmed for performances at the local racecourse for the 10th and 12th of August.

Today Aslan have been announced as the latest band to be added to the events which are happening in a number of venues around the country in July and August.

The gig is yet to be announced but it’s expected they will entertain fans in their cars at Gowran on August 11th with ticket details yet to be confirmed.

Tickets are still on sale for Hermitage Green but the Gavin James concerts locally have sold out.