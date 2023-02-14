Asylum seekers need efficient and fair ways to seek refuge in Ireland says MEP Grace O’Sullivan

Asylum seekers need an efficient and fair way to seek refuge in Ireland.

That’s according to the Green MEP for this region.

Waterfords Grace O’Sullivan says she saw first hand the pressure at Europe’s border when she travelled to Greece last month where migrants are desperately trying to enter the European Union every day.

She is critical of the idea of making Europe into a fortress. Instead, the Ireland South MEP says those in genuine plight should be able to come and live here in Ireland:

“We have to have constructive, pragmatic pathways so that people can come into European countries, including Ireland, and have an efficient application process,” said Grace.

“And then if they fulfil the criteria, then they are granted asylum,” she added.