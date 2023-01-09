At least eight cars in Tullow, Co Carlow damaged in spate of weekend attacks

At least eight cars were damaged in a spate of attacks in Tullow over the weekend.

Two cars parked up in the Brigidine Covent had their windows smashed along with another two at Hawkins Lane while a fifth was also damaged on Mill Street in the town.

They all happened on overnight on Saturday and just small change was taken from the cars.

Earlier on Saturday evening cars parked at the local Supervalu and AIB carparks were broken into and a wireless JBL speaker was stolen from a car at Old Chapel Lane sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or footage (CCTV or dash-cam) to contact Tullow Garda Station.