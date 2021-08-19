At least two girls with connections to Carlow & Kilkenny in running for Miss Earth Ireland title

At least two girls with local connections are in the running for the Miss Earth Ireland competition.

The environmentally themed beauty pageant has 26 finalists named for its Irish final date of 28th August.

20-year-old Abby O’Connell lives in Kilkenny and is sponsored by city business Luke Parsons Hair Salon. While she’s currently doing a portfolio course in preparation to study fashion in Dublin next year.

While Nira O’Gorman from Kildare works for JD Sports in Carlow and has been a member of Carlow Pony Club. She’s studying for a BA in Sociology and Psychology at Waterford IT.

