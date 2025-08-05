An Australian Rose of Tralee hopeful has landed in our locality to catch up with family before the County Kerry contest.

Researcher at the University of New South Wales, Laura Foley, was selected to represent Sydney in the global competition.

Her father Michael ‘Fonzie’ Foley hails from Graignamanagh and moved to Oz thirty years ago.

He with partner Sharon and their daughter will meet with locals at Driscoll’s Bar & Garden from 3pm on Saturday before the official pre-Rose duty trail begins.

But stay tuned as she’ll be here in our studios on The KCLR Daily later this morning.