Average house price in Kilkenny and Carlow more expensive now than a year ago

House prices in Kilkenny and Carlow are more expensive now than a year ago.

That’s according to the latest Daft.ie house price report out today, which shows prices in Kilkenny and Carlow are 1.2% more expensive than last year.

Currently, in Kilkenny, the average price of a house is just over €283,000.

Meanwhile, in Carlow, the price is a little lower sitting at nearly €250,000.

However, this bucks the trend nationally as house prices in many other counties cost less now than a year ago.

It’s the first time in three years that house prices have fallen, while the number of homes for sale is up by five percent.

Economist at Trinity College and author of the report Ronan Lyons says we’re seeing something of a seesaw effect:

“Roscommon prices are up 4.7% compared to a year ago. In Sligo they’re up by 3.1%. But

if you look at some other counties, for example, Clare, which had seen a big probably COVID-related boom in prices, they’re down just over 3.3%. In Cork City and similarly in South

County Dublin, they’re down almost 4%.”