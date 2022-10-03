Average house prices are up 4% in Kilkenny and nearly 5% in Carlow since July.

That’s according to the latest Real Estate Alliance figures which show the average three-bed semi-detached home in Kilkenny will now set you back around €262,500.

Prices in Carlow are around €50,000 less but the county has seen a bigger rise than most in recent months with the national average increase at 1.4%.

Added to that, the latest house price index from the REA and Irish Independent shows properties with an ‘A’ or ‘B’ Energy Rating, are selling for 12% more than lower-rated properties.

Some of the reasons for the gap include the current energy crisis and the price of an upgrade going up, due to the price of building materials.

Meanwhile, MyHome.ie claim a 16% rise in house prices for Kilkenny with an increase of 14% in Carlow.

In its report which is also out today it says the availability of properties for sale also rose with 160 homes offered in Carlow at the end of September, up 40% on the previous three months, while Kilkenny had 297 properties were listed in Kilkenny, a 28% jump.