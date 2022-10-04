Avoid the Emergency Department of St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny if at all possible

You’re being urged to avoid the Emergency Department at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny if at all possible.

Soaring numbers of presentations in recent days saw dozens on trolleys again yesterday.

A spokesperson for the hospital says many who are attending are presenting with covid and other complex needs requiring admission.

They’re advising of very long wait times for some in the emergency department which is “extremely busy”.

But, as always, staff will prioritise the sickest and most urgent cases for treatment and care.

Anybody aiming to attend is asked to consider all available care options first if they’re not in an emergency situation, including pharmacists, GPs and CareDoc.

Meanwhile, infection control measures continue throughout the hospital with surgical mask wearing and hand hygiene while visiting restrictions are in place on the following wards: Surgical One, Surgical Medical Unit and The Suir Ward in the Ormond Wing.

Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.