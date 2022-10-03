No improvement in the trolley situation at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

There’s no improvement in the trolley situation at St Luke’s as we mark the start of October.

42 people are waiting on a bed at the general hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny today.

They’re among 555 admitted patients in such facilities across the country according to today’s Trolley Watch by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – 482 of them in emergency departments with 73 in other wards.

It comes after figures released on Friday by the INMO revealed that last month was the busiest September on record in St Luke’s with nearly 1,500 on trolleys.