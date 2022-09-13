Award-winning documentary on Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan to open IndieCork festival before going on general release in October

An award-winning documentary about Kilkenny’s Vicky Phelan is to open the IndieCork festival next month.

The film, which is simply called Vicky, will go on general release on October 7th but will be shown at the Gate Cinema in Cork first on October 2nd as part of the 10th edition of the festival.

It looks at the Mooncoin native’s fight to expose the truth into the Cervical Check scandal.

It also delves into her own personal battle to extend her life.

The piece has already been recognised as Best Irish Documentary by Dublin Film Critics Circle at Dublin International Film Festival 2022.

You can check out the trailer for the documentary here