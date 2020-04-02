Bagnalstown house fire was criminal damage

Carlow Gardaí say a fire at a house in Bagnalstown on Thursday morning was set deliberately.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a derelict building in Moneybeg at 11.30am.

The Fire Service was able to put the fire out, but not before a substantial amount of damage was done.

Gardaí say it’s a case of criminal damage and are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at the station in Bagnalstown.