Man released on bail after appearing in court charged with Carlow baseball bat mugging

A man has been released on bail after appearing in court today charged over a mugging with a baseball bat in Carlow on Sunday.

A woman had her handbag stolen after being threatened with the bat close to Carpenter’s Way in Carlow Town just before 3pm.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Co Wexford and appeared before Kilkenny District court on Tuesday.

He’s been remanded on bail to appear in court again in Carlow at a later date.

Meanwhile, another man appeared before Kilkenny District Court by video link again on Tuesday afternoon from Cloverhill Prison.

The man in his 30s has been charged with possession of explosive at the premises on Church Lane in the city last month.

He’s been further remanded in custody to Cloverhill.