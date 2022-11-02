KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Ballon area of County Carlow hit by two ESB outages this morning
Supply's set to be restored at lunchtime in one area and by 5pm for the other
ESB customers in the wider Ballon area of Co Carlow have been hit with two outages this morning.
The first, a fault, was reported just before 10am and is impacting 126 account holders in and around Ballintrane.
Supply’s set to be restored there at 1:15pm this lunchtime.
While the utility says it also has a planned service interruption close to Ballykealy which is affecting 168 of its consumers.
Service should return to normal there by 5pm this evening.