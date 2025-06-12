The long-awaited Ballyellen car park has officially opened, delivering a major boost to safety and accessibility for visitors to the scenic Barrow walkway.

Located on the Carlow side of Goresbridge, the new facility provides 80 parking spaces and features a new footpath connecting local homes to the popular Goodly Barrow museum and café.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Councillor Tommy Kinsella welcomed the development, telling KCLR News he is “delighted,” adding that previously, “people with buggies had to walk out onto the road, so this will be a great help.”

The project was approved by Carlow County Council earlier this year.