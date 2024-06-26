“It’s a great morning for Ballyfoyle”, that’s the reaction of a local councillor, after a Climate Action Grant of 83,000 euros was approved for the area.

Kilkenny Fianna Fail Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick made the comments to the KCLR Daily, after funding came through to renovate the old school hall in the village.

Paying tribute to the committee who put together the application for the funding, Cllr. Fitzpatrick highlighted how the funds will be used to develop other aspects of the townland, such as its environs and horticulture. ” It’s a great day for Ballyfoyle and it will make a massive difference for the area and surroundings.”