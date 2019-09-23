Beef blockades have now been lifted at all plants

Picketing by beef farmers has now ended right across the country.

The last of the protests came to an end last night at plants in Ballyjamesduff and Ballinasloe. While local farmers agreed on Friday night to call a halt to the remaining blockades at plants in Waterford and South Kilkenny.

It’s after agreement was reached between Meat Industry Ireland and farming organisations over a week ago.

In a statement, the Independent Farmers of Ireland group says it seems last Sunday’s proposal is on the point of being ratified and hopefully this will be the beginning of a new era for the Irish Beef Industry.

It says although there are still many problems that face the sector it feels it can face them from a different position than the picket lines.