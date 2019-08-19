Beef Dispute Talks to Resume this Morning in Kildare

Talks aimed at ending the beef dispute resume at 11 o’clock this morning in Celbridge in Kildare.

Meat Industry Ireland will sit down again with Beef Plan Movement and other interested parties to come up with a solution to a list of grievances beef farmers have.

Farmers staged protests outside meat factories – including those in Carlow and Kilkenny – for almost two weeks.

Local Beef Plan members say they hope to be able to announce a good outcome later.