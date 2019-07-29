Beef farmers to protest against reducing suckler herds by over 50%

Protests are taking place in factories across the country today.

Hundreds of beef farmers are objecting the Climate Change Advisory Council’s recommendation to reduce the number of suckler cows by 53%.

The advice was given as part of an effort to cut greenhouse gas emmissions.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement will refuse to trade today in co-ops, marts, factories and supermarkets.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed says that supports are available to farmers who are struggling under a new €1000,000 funding scheme.