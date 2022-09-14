Big plans for St Kieran’s College revealed in planning application to Kilkenny County Council

Another Kilkenny secondary school has revealed big plans for the future.

The board of management at St Kieran’s College has submitted a planning application seeking permission to demolish some of the existing buildings on the campus.

If granted it would also see the construction of new general and specialist classrooms, refurbishment and extension works on the existing gym, a new entrance avenue at Lower New Street, a new car park and bicycle parking.

The application also provides for temporary modular teaching accommodation on the campus during the construction phase.

Details of the plans can be viewed here Submissions can be made to the local authority up to the 10th of October with a decision due on the 31st of that month.